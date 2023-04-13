Jaipur, Apr 13 (PTI) India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday said women's leadership can drive the world towards a better future.

Delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Women 20 (W20) International Meeting which began here on Thursday, Kant said the Indian government sees women as leaders in achieving sustainable development and surpassing developmental challenges globally.

He said W20 was one of the most important engagement groups under the G20 and pivotal to enabling societal transformation and women-led development.

"Access to digital technologies and financial leadership is essential to achieving swift and inclusive development," Kant said, according to a statement issued here.

The two-day meeting that began here is themed on "Women-Led Development: Leveraging Women's Untapped Potential to Accelerate an Inclusive and Sustainable Future".

Delegates discussed critical and essential issues pertaining to women-led development in the meeting.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chair of W20 India, Hadriani Uli T L Silalahi, Chair of W20 Indonesia, Dr Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of India, Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, and others were present in the inaugural programme.

