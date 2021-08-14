Agartala, Aug 14 (PTI) Security arrangements have been beefed up across Tripura, particularly along the 856 km long border with Bangladesh, to prevent any untoward incident during the 75th Independence-day celebrations, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

IGP (Law and order) Arindam Nath said police and BSF were keeping a close vigil along the border after two BSF personnel were gunned down by the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in Dhalai district on July 26.

"We are on high alert after the Dhalai incident on July 26. The extremists, who have their camps in neighbouring Bangladesh, had gunned down two BSF personnel when they were patrolling the border. The ultras sneaked into Bangladesh again after the strike", Nath told PTI.

The IGP said four Bangladeshis were arrested from MBB airport here on Friday when they were attempting to fly to Chennai with forged documents.

"It has also come to our attention that Rohingya Muslims enter Tripura from Bangladesh and then go to Kashmir and again come back to the state. We are investigating if they have any terror links”, Nath said.

BSF sources said the border is on high alert ahead of Independence Day so that no unwanted element could enter into Indian Territory.

The strength of security forces was augmented in vital installations like Raj Bhavan, Civil Secretariat, Assembly House and vehicles entering the state capital from other places are being checked, a top police officer said.

"Some temporary check posts have also been built to monitor the vehicles and all police stations and BSF have been alerted to keep stringent surveillance," police said.

Patrolling along the Assam-Agartala national highway and interior places have also been intensified as a precautionary measure, they said.

