Khunti (Jharkhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Security has been beefed up in the Khunti district of Jharkhand on Wednesday a day after stone-pelting occurred during a religious procession in the district.

"Additional forces, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), have been deployed in the area," said Pankaj Kamboj, Inspector general, Ranchi Zone.

Police have identified the culprits involved in the incident and the situation is peaceful right now.

"Culprits from both sides have been identified and will be booked under appropriate sections of law. The situation is peaceful right now. Also, a meeting with the peace committee will take place soon to ensure that the situation remains the same," said Kamboj.

The stone-pelting incident took place during a religious procession on April 5 and on Shivaji square among different groups on April 6 in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. (ANI)

