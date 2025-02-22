Sukma, Feb 22 (PTI) Security forces unearthed a Maoist dump in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district and recovered weapons and explosive materials on Saturday morning, police said.

A joint team of security forces made the seizure from the forest of the Chintavagu River near Gundrajgudem village under Chintagufa police station limits, an official said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of Naxalites, personnel from the 131st battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 203rd battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of CRPF) and district force had launched an operation from their newly set up camp in Mettaguda on Friday, he said.

The official said the team was cordoning off the forests on the hill when it spotted a Maoist dump.

They seized two country-made weapons, 50 gm of explosive powder, a pair of binoculars, 12 syringes, Maoist uniforms, literature, diaries and some electronic items, he said.

