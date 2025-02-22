Singrauli, February 22: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 22-year-old orchestra dancer was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Singrauli district. The incident occurred on Thursday, February 20, between 1:30 AM and 6 AM in Singrauli. In her complaint, the rape survivor said that the accused apprehended her near a jungle while she was returning from a function.

Post this, they thrashed her male friend and dragged her into the jungle, where they took turns to rape her, reports The Times of India. Acting on her complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested all six accused. Manish Khatri, SP of Singrauli, said that all accused are from the Mada police station area. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

Police officials said that the victim had come with her elder sister to perform at a programme at Shitul village under Mada police station. After the dance programme was over, the victim and others left for home on four motorcycles. It is reported that the accused, who were 8-10 in number, apprehended the survivor's bike while the other motorcycles moved ahead.

Following this, the accused assaulted the woman's friend and took the victim into the jungle, where six of them raped her. After leaving the victim in the jungle at around 6 AM, the accused fled. After the incident, the survivor somehow managed to reach home. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Later, she visited the police station to register a complaint against the accused. Cops suspect the accused followed the survivor from Shitul village, where the programme was held.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

