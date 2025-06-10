Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Hours after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Sukma district claimed the life of an official and injured others, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said that security forces are carrying out a massive campaign against Naxalism and have been yielding success.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said that the state government is committed to honouring the sacrifices made by the bravehearts and is taking steps to ensure compensation and support for families of those killed in anti-Naxal operations.

This comes after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma also met the families of the officers and jawans who were injured due to the IED blast.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "I was in Nagpur and while returning, I saw a social media post showing a group of people protesting with banners that read, 'Naxalites ki suni gayi, hamari nai suni gayi.' It was very sad. Security forces are carrying out a massive campaign against Naxalism and have been yielding success."

"The authorities are taking all steps to compensate the bereaved families of the deceased," said Sharma.

Referring to key demands made by the kin of the deceased, Sharma said, "There were two main demands -- a house under the PM Awas Yojana and installation of statues in memory of the martyrs. Houses are now being provided, and 26 statues have already been installed. More will follow."

Meanwhile, another improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from the same site in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, where Additional SP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed in a Naxal-triggered blast. The Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the device on the spot, Sukma police informed on Monday.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the IED blast in Sukma district in which Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje had succumbed to his injuries. CM Sai said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai also visited the residence of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje in Raipur on Monday to meet his family members.

"We pay tribute to ASP Akash Rao Giripunje. The Naxals are doing this as they are rattled. His sacrifice will not go in vain. The naxals are taking their last breath and doing all this in frustration. We condemn this incident. May his family get the strength to bear this loss. Those injured will be brought to Raipur for the best medical treatment," CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

He said, "A reputed Additional SP has lost his life due to the IED blast. This is very sad news. ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's sacrifice will not go in vain, and the naxals will have to pay a price for this cowardly act. The naxals will get a befitting reply for this."

IG Sundarraj said in his statement, "A pressure IED blast near Dondra on Konta-Errabora road; ASP Konta Division, District Sukma, Akash Rao Giripunje sustains serious injuries. Some other officers and jawans have also been injured in this pressure IED blast."

According to IG, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol duty to prevent any Naxalite incident, given the call by CPI (M) for Bharat Bandh on June 10.IG Sundarraj also mentioned that all the injured are being treated at the Konta Hospital. (ANI)

