Jammu, Oct 22 (PTI) Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said the two small boxes were detected in Bhata Durian Forest during a joint search operation by the army and police.

Also Read | Y’day, with a Joint Team, Rescue Operators Recovered 5 Bodies from Uttarkashi Side & 2 … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The boxes were suspected to be IEDs and were destroyed in-situ, they said.

This is a third instance of IEDs being detected by troops in J&K since Thursday.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Two Minor Girls Raped in Separate Incidents, 1 Accused Arrested.

An army patrol Thursday had detected and defused an IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge and later defused it.

Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)