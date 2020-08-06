Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) Security forces destroyed a live mortar shell fired by the Pakistan Army, targeting a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, sources said.

The villagers informed the security forces about the live shell in the Mankote forward area in Mendhar sector, they said.

Troops rushed to the spot and destroyed the live mortar shell, the sources added.

