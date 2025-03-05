Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Security forces, along with Fire and Emergency Services, conducted a mock drill at a railway station in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday to evaluate emergency response mechanisms.

Personnel from Kulgam police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Fire and Emergency Services participated in the drill at Wanpoh Railway Station, Anantnag, to evaluate the readiness in handling critical situations, a police spokesperson said.

The drill was held to prepare field forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially of a terror nature, the official said.

The exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism, the official added.

The mock drill exercise is a part of ongoing efforts by Jammu and Kashmir Police to enhance emergency response mechanisms and provide effective services to the community, the spokesman said.

