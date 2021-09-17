Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 17 (ANI): A wanted Naxalite Madkam Raja was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh Police in Tongpal area of Sukma district in Chattisgarh.

Naxalite Madkam Raja was caught on Thursday, based on a "self-generated credible intelligence" input of the forces regarding the movement of the Naxal, stated a CRPF official.

As per the officer, troops of CRPF's 2nd Battalion immediately launched an operation along with state police and apprehended the wanted Maoist.

"The prompt action by CRPF troops in the operation resulted in the apprehension of Madkam Raja from Bodhguda chowk on Thursday evening," the officer told ANI.

The Naxal is wanted in a case registered against him at Phulbagdi police station in Sukma last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

"The Maoist has been handed over to police", the officer further added. (ANI)

