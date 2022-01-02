Saiha (Mizoram) [India], January 2 (ANI): Security forces of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East) under Spear Corps along with police launched an operation and recovered a large number of explosives and stores from Village Mawhre, Siaha district, said a press release by Mizoram police on Sunday.

"Based on specific information, Security forces of IGAR (East) under Spear Corps along with police launched an operation and recovered a large quantity of explosives and stores three km South of Village Mawhre, Saiha district on 31 December 2021," said the press release.

The recoveries include 81 kgs of liquid explosives, 94 kgs of Belox granular explosives, 395 kgs of Gelatin rods, 356 rounds of 12-gauge, 70 mm cartridges, One IED (Improvised Explosive device) mechanism, lead-acid batteries, two detonators and other stores including foreign origin communication equipment, added the statement.

The recoveries have been handed over to Police for further legal proceedings, as per the statement. "Ongoing smuggling of weapons and warlike stores is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border and security forces are in a relentless pursuit to ensure peace and harmony in the region by negating any nefarious design of the insurgents," read the statement. (ANI)

