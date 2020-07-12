New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A 62-year-old security guard at an iron factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area died when he was allegedly attacked by unidentified persons during a burglary attempt, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Madhav Mishra, a native of Bihar. He, along with his son, lived in a slum cluster in Shalimar Bagh, they said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

The body with a head injury was spotted Sunday morning by some workers who had come for work. Soon the factory owner also arrived and police were informed around 8 am, a police official said.

The security guard was on night shift alone and was killed by unidentified persons who hit him on his head with a rod during a burglary attempt in the factory, police said.

However, no valuables or any other property was reported to be stolen, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is underway.

The body has been taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem, she said.

There are no CCTV cameras installed inside the premises of the factory. However, we are scanning CCTV cameras in the adjoining areas to identify the culprits, police said.

