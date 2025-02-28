Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Security has been heightened in the Shahi Jama Masjid area of Sambhal after the Allahabad High Court directed a three-member committee to oversee the mosque's painting ahead of Ramzan, officials said on Thursday.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal mandated a panel consisting of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a scientific expert, and a local administration representative to ensure the work was conducted without causing structural damage to the mosque.

Sambhal ASP Shrish Chandra told ANI that heavy security arrangements have been put in place around the site. "Tight security arrangements have been made around the disputed site. An adequate police force has been deployed... Peace will be maintained... Surveillance is being conducted through CCTV and drones," he said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Ameeque Jamei assured that peace would prevail in Sambhal.

"During Diwali, houses across the country are cleaned and painted. Similarly, ahead of Ramzan, mosques are also cleaned and painted. I believe the ASI should extend its full support instead of getting involved in politics. Those attempting to disrupt the unity of Sambhal will not succeed. Sambhal will remain united," he told ANI.

Earlier in the month, the Uttar Pradesh police's SIT filed a chargesheet of over 4,000 pages in six of the 12 cases in the November 24 Sambhal violence that erupted during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque.

The violence resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals.

According to the chargesheet, 80 arrests have been made, and 79 are still pending. There are 159 total accused in the case.

The chargesheet also mentioned that the weapons recovered from the site of violence and other places were manufactured in the United Kingdom, USA, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Earlier, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "In relation to the violence that took place on November 26, 2024, a total of 12 cases have been registered so far...out of which police have filed charge sheets in six cases."

"There was an attempt by the miscreants to set fire to the personal bike and the government car of a station in-charge. The bike was saved from burning, but the government car was completely destroyed. A charge sheet has been filed against a total of 23 people in this case," he had said. (ANI)

