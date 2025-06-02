Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that a critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission was launched by the Indian Air Force, Central armed forces, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state government forces in the Northeastern states due to rain-induced floods.

"A critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission is being launched by the Indian Air Force, Central Armed Forces, NDRF and State Govt Forces in North East India," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Also Read | Greater Noida Water Supply Cut: Month-Long Tank Cleaning Drive from June 3 to July 10, Check Affected Areas and Schedule Here.

The Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles, continued extensive rescue efforts across Imphal East and West, evacuating over 500 civilians from severely waterlogged areas of Wangkhei, Heingang, Lamlong, Khurai, JNIMS, and Ahallup on day 2 of Operation JalRahat-2, the Indian Army said in an official statement.

Ten flood relief columns, equipped with BAUTs and inflatable boats, were deployed for rescue tasks. Security personnel also carried out emergency repairs on the breached Iril River boundary wall near Arapti Lamkhai in Lilong, Thoubal District, to prevent further flooding.

Also Read | Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 Dates Announced: Maharashtra Government Releases Schedule for Nashik Kumbhmela, Preparations Begin; Check Full Details Here.

"Army boats ferried stranded patients to safety at JNIMS Hospital. Nearly 800 bottles of drinking water and other essential supplies were distributed to displaced families across affected zones," the Indian Army said.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles continue to operate in close coordination with civil authorities, ensuring timely assistance and sustained support to affected communities.

Restoration work is underway as one of the bases of the Phidang Bailey Bridge connecting Mangan to Chungthang is partially damaged due to the current of the Teesta River.

Meanwhile, the Chungthang-Phidang road in Mangan District has now been restored, and the safe evacuation of stranded tourists has commenced from today. The search and rescue operation for the nine missing tourists involved in the tragic vehicle accident in Mangan District on May 29 is still ongoing.

The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the District Police, District Administration, ITBP, Army, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, BRO, NDRF, GREF, Fire and Medical Teams, TAAS and other Tourism stakeholders, IHCAE Chemchey, and Driver Association, along with the support of local volunteers and others, said Sikkim's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)