New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Security measures have been intensified at the New Delhi Railway Station ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel conducting round-the-clock patrolling alongside their dog squad.

Inspector RPF and in charge of New Delhi Railway Station, Yashwant Singh, said the force is maintaining a high alert in view of Independence Day.

Singh said, "We are on high alert in view of Independence Day. Security personnel are deployed at all entry-exit gates, and luggage is being thoroughly checked."

He said additional staff, including dog squads, have been positioned at multiple locations and that the RPF is also focusing on public reassurance.

"Additional security personnel have been deployed on platforms and other places. We are also taking the help of dog squads. We also conducted a flag march to create a sense of security among people," said the Inspector.

Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police Additional CP Traffic, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, announced stringent traffic restrictions across the national capital.

"Restrictions were imposed on our borders from 10 last night, under which we do not allow any commercial vehicles to enter Delhi. These restrictions will remain in place until the arrangements at Red Fort are over... We have restrictions on the ring road that goes towards Raj Ghat because there is movement of VIPs there...," he said.

Last week, on Saturday, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to the officials, two meetings at different levels were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

District DCPs, Special CP, Joint CP, Zonal incharge and Sector incharge of the Red Fort were present in the meeting, stated a senior police official.

It was the final stage discussion on the multiple layers of security which would be in place at the Red Fort, along with the anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology. (ANI)

