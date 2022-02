Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that a sedition case should be filed against the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa for his purported claim of hoisting a saffron flag at the Red Fort.

He added, Eshwarappa recently said that they will hoist a saffron flag at Red Fort and that the Chief Minister of the State should sack him from the Cabinet. He has no right to continue as a minister after what he has said, added the Congress leader.

Siddaramaiah referred to the farmers' agitations and said that sedition cases were filed against them for hoisting their flag at the Red Fort. Similar action should be taken against Eshwarappa, he demanded. (ANI)

