New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a case of sedition against an unidentified man who reportedly made inflammatory statements after calling several mobile users ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Sunday.

The matter came to the fore after several mobile users, based in Delhi and neigbhouring states, complained about receiving such calls via Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), they said.

The purported audio of the caller was shared by the police.

In the audio, the caller could be heard accusing the Indian government of trying to build a 'Hindu Rashtra' and appealing to the minority community to not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, police said.

He is also heard urging people to demand for a separate country, they said.

An FIR has been registered under section 124 A (Punishment for sedition) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in this regard by special cell of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are being taken to trace the location of the caller, he added.

