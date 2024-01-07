Chandrapur, Jan 7 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon by a tiger in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, a forest department official said.

Shyamrao Thidsurwar had gone into the jungle in Ballarshah Range of Central Chanda Division on a bicycle to collect firewood when he was attacked by a tiger, the official said.

The body was found 4 kilometres away from the forest boundary in compartment 492, he added.

"His kin have been given Rs 25,000 as initial aid. Camera traps and response teams have been activated at the site to monitor the tiger's movement so that there is no repeat of such an incident," the official said.

