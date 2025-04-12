Nagpur, Apr 12 (PTI) Police have arrested a deputy director of the Maharashtra Education Department for allegedly issuing a teacher identification number to a person who was not eligible for the job, an official said on Saturday.

The teacher identification number, also known as Shalarth ID, helped the individual, identified as Parag Nanaji Pudke, receive salary from the government and also get a promotion, said the official from Sadar police station in Nagpur.

According to the police, Ulhas Narad, deputy director of education, approved the teacher ID for Pudke despite the latter submitting forged documents claiming experience at a private school in Nagpur. It was not immediately clear who approached the police.

Narad was arrested in Gadchiroli on Friday night, the official said.

Based on the ID, Pudke got a government job and subsequently became the head of Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya in Jevatala, Bhandara district.

Pudke has also been arrested, the official added.

