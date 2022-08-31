Serum Institute of India and Department of Biotechnology plans to launch its indigenously-developed vaccine to treat cervical cancer in women on September 1, according to sources. It is worth noting that SII's qHPV vaccine got market authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) on 12 July. Cervical cancer in India ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

Check Tweet:

Serum Institute of India (SII) and Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to launch the indigenously developed India's first Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical Cancer on Sept 1: Official Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)