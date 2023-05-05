New Delhi, May 5: Services on the Delhi Metro's Violet Line were affected on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters. The Violet Line links Kashmere Gate in Delhi and Ballabgarh in Haryana. Delhi Metro Update: Section Of Airport Line To Remain Shut For 2 Hours On Sunday For Maintenance Work, Check Timings.

"Violet Line Update: Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh). Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 9:30 am. Delhi Metro Update: Gate Number 4 At Rajeev Chowk Station to Remain Shut From Tomorrow, Check Details.

DMRC Services Affected on Violet Line:

Normal services have resumed. https://t.co/owqTYvDCtC — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) May 5, 2023

Many people took to Twitter to share the inconvenience they faced due to the delay in services.

