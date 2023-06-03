Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) Services on the Kolkata Metro's North-South Line were disrupted on Saturday evening as a couple tried to die by suicide by jumping in front of a train, officials said.

The incident happened at the Noapara station at 6.34 pm, they said.

Alert metro staff rescued the couple immediately after they jumped on the down line, they added.

The services resumed in the entire stretch, from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar, at 7:14 pm, officials said.

