Lucknow, Apr 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed that at least one women protection home and one women shelter should be set up in each divisional headquarter of the state on priority.

He also instructed officials to make necessary arrangements for increasing the assistance amount for marriage of a poor woman from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The chief minister, according to an official statement, issued the instructions during presentation of action plans on social security by eight departments. The presentations were made before the Cabinet here.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working with dedication for empowerment of women and nurturing children, Adityanath said.

He said that an action plan should be prepared for providing free education to children of registered construction workers at the graduation level.

Operation of Atal Residential Schools should be started in 18 divisions for children of construction workers and destitute children, the chief minister said.

He emphasised developing a portal for monitoring of schemes related to children, juvenile boards and child welfare committees in the next 100 days.

Taking forward the effort to modernise Madrasa education, Adityanath stressed on the preparation of the Madrasa Education Mobile App.

The life stories of the heroes of the Indian freedom struggle and that of great personalities who symbolises Indianness should be included in the syllabus, he said.

Adityanath said that at least one women protection home and women shelter should be set up at each divisional headquarters on priority and said that all eligible children studying in Class 9 or higher classes under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna should be given laptops.

He said that the marriage grant scheme should be effectively implemented for the marriage of backward class girls.

The chief minister said that "we have constituted the Kinnar Kalyan Board and now within the next 100 days, destitute transgender persons should be identified and their identity cards should be made and the service of old age home should be started for such people".

He said that Bachpan Day Care Center should be established in every district.

