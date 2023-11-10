Thrissur (Kerala) Nov 10 (PTI) Seven people were injured on Friday when the car they were travelling met with an accident near Vadanappily here, police said.

The car was coming from Thiruvananthapuram and the passengers were pilgrims visiting Guruvayoor temple, they added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 'Tantriks' Give Sleeping Pills to Man and Kill Him After Chopping His Finger on Pretext of Helping Him Make More Money in Narsinghpur, Arrested.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 AM.

According to the police, it appeared that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Four Beat Two Men With Iron Rods, Unleash Their Dog on Victims Following Dispute Over Riding Bike on Newly Constructed Road in Yakubpur Village.

"The car veered off to the opposite lane and collided with a national permit lorry," they said.

The injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals and their conditions are said to be stable.

Police said Fire Service officials had to cut open the mangled car to rescue the driver.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)