Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) At least seven people were injured in cracker-related incidents in Jaipur in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Friday, SMS Hospital superintendent Dr Vinay Malhotra said.

This year, the number of people with burn injuries due to firecrackers was much less than last year, Malhotra said.

Also Read | No Words Are Enough to Do Justice to the Monumental Contribution of the Great Adi … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

He said a total of seven injured patients have been admitted to the hospital.

Of the seven people, three suffered eye injuries and two people got burn injuries on their hands, while two others got injured in a road accident.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Murders Alcoholic Father, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)