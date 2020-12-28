Rishikesh (U'khand), Dec 28 (PTI) Seven of the 227 people, who came to Uttarakhand from England earlier this month before flight operations from that country were suspended, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five of them are in Dehradun district and one each is in Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts, an official at the State Health Directorate said.

All the 227 people arrived in the state from England between December 9 and December 23, when India decided to suspend flights to and from that country amid fears of a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus being found there.

