Nagpur, Apr 6 (PTI) Seven employees of a technology firm in Nagpur have been booked for allegedly defrauding the company of Rs 4.83 crore, police said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act in connection with the fraud that took place between December 2023 and February 2025, an official said.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped by 2 Men Who Also Filmed Sexual Assault To Blackmail Her; Accused on the Run.

The fraud came to light when the general manager of the company, Hexaware Technologies, discovered discrepancies during a routine data check by the quality team, he said.

The official said a probe revealed that some employees were processing fraudulent refunds without receiving faulty products from customers, causing losses to the company.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

According to company protocol, refunds can only be issued when customers return faulty products purchased via e-commerce platforms.

The official said a group of employees allegedly exploited the system by creating fake customer accounts and issuing refunds.

Seven employees collectively siphoned off Rs 4.83 crore, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)