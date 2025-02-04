Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar, said on Monday that seven states have confirmed participation in the conclave of the Ministers for Higher Education, to be held on February 5 in Bengaluru.

"Ministers for Higher Education of Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be participating in this conclave," added Sudhakar.

Also Read | Patna Accident: Chaos on Marine Drive After 6 Vehicles Collide With Each Other, None Hurt.

In a press release, the Karnataka Minister for Higher Education said the conclave was convened to discuss the draft regulations issued by the University Grants Commission regarding the Appointment of Vice Chancellors and Higher Education Institutions.

"It has come to light that regional parties in a few states are in alliance with NDA and are not in a position to express their opposition openly," said Sudhakar.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: After Indore, MP Government To Launch Anti-Begging Drive in Bhopal.

However, he pointed out that Janata Dal (United), Telugu Desam Party and Lok Janshakti Pary (Ramvilas Paswan), who are in alliance with NDA, have issued press statements expressing their dissatisfaction in this regard.

Sudhakar also said New Delhi's Minister for Higher Education will not be taking part in the conclave due to the impending elections in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)