Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Several houses and roads were damaged in flash floods following a cloudburst at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported, they said.

Flash floods occurred at Watlar village in Lar in the central Kashmir district on Monday morning, the officials said.

They said the cloudburst triggered flash floods in which several houses and roads were damaged.

An Army spokesman said the swift and timely action by the Army and local administration helped restore road connectivity and provide assistance to locals.

