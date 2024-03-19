Dimapur, March 19 (PTI) Several houses and vehicles were damaged as a fire broke out in Kohima's Kitsubozou area on Tuesday, officials said.

Fourteen families were rendered homeless because of the fire. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.

However, there was no report of any casualty, they added.

Six vehicles were gutted in the blaze, a fire services officer said.

