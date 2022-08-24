New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he wonders why Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of "revdi culture" when several of his schemes fall under that category.

Modi had recently triggered a debate by slamming political parties for promoting "revdi culture", a metaphor for freebies, saying it will harm development.

Several opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, came out strongly in support of their welfare programmes and criticised the BJP leaders for dubbing them as freebies.

Asked about the "Revdi culture" terminology, Gehlot said, "I wonder why PM talked about Revdi culture. Several of his schemes fall under that - be it the installments to farmers or (free) foodgrains under the Public Distribution System."

Noting that the Supreme Court is also looking at the issue, he said there are two aspects - one is introducing a good scheme in which the judiciary should not get involved and the other is distributing things during elections to win polls in violation of the law.

"If you are distributing things during elections to win, then that is wrong," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Rajasthan government's 'Investor Summit' event here.

Gehlot also said he is concentrating on the two responsibilities given to him as a senior observer for the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls and the chief minister of Rajasthan.

He said anti-incumbency is not there in Rajasthan and he is committed to ensuring that a Congress government is formed again in the state.

He also hailed billionaire businessman Rahul Bajaj, who passed away earlier this year, for having the ''courage to speak against the government".

Gehlot also alleged that central government agencies such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department were now calling the shots in the country.

