Sri Sathya Sai (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the birth centenary Celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, beginning his remarks with "Sai Ram" and expressing that being present among all in the sacred land of Puttaparthi was an emotional and spiritual experience.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister's office, he underlined that the birth centenary year of Shri Sathya Sai Baba is not merely a celebration for this generation, but a divine blessing. PM Modi noted that although Baba is no longer present in physical form, his teachings, his love, and his spirit of service continue to guide crores across the world. The Prime Minister highlighted that in over 140 countries, countless lives are moving forward with renewed light, direction, and resolve.

Highlighting that Sathya Sai Baba's life was a living embodiment of the ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the Prime Minister said, "Therefore, this birth centenary year has become a grand festival of universal love, peace, and service".

He expressed that it is the good fortune of the Government to have released a Rs 100 commemorative coin and postage stamp on this occasion, both reflecting Baba's legacy of service. He extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to devotees, fellow volunteers, and followers of Baba across the world.

"The central value of Indian civilisation is Seva, or service", exclaimed the Prime Minister, highlighting that all of India's diverse spiritual and philosophical traditions ultimately lead to this one ideal.

Whether one walks the path of Bhakti, Gyan, or Karma, each is connected to Seva. He questioned what Bhakti is without service to the divine present in all beings, what Gyan is if it does not awaken compassion for others, and what Karma is if not the spirit of offering one's work as service to society.

"'Seva Parmo Dharmah' is the ethos that has sustained India through centuries of changes and challenges, giving our civilisation its inner strength", emphasised the Prime Minister, noting that many great saints and reformers have carried forward this timeless message in ways suited to their times.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that Sri Sathya Sai Baba placed Seva at the very heart of human life. Calling Baba's words, "Love All, Serve All," he affirmed that for Baba, seva was love in action.

The Prime Minister stated that Baba's institutions in education, healthcare, rural development, and many other areas stand as living proof of this philosophy. He underlined that these institutions show spirituality and service are not separate, but different expressions of the same truth.

PM Modi added that while inspiring people during one's physical presence is not uncommon, the Seva activities of Baba's institutions continue to grow day by day despite his physical absence. This, he said, shows that the impact of truly great souls does not decrease with time--it actually grows.

Highlighting that the message of Baba has never been confined to books, discourses, or the boundaries of an ashram, the Prime Minister remarked that the impact of the personality's teachings is visible among the people.

"From cities to remote villages, from schools to tribal settlements, there is a remarkable flow of culture, education, and medical service across India," PM Modi said. He highlighted that millions of Baba's followers are engaged in this work selflessly.

Underscoring that Baba used spirituality for the welfare of society and the people, the Prime Minister connected it with selfless service, character building, and value-based education. He highlighted that Baba did not impose any doctrine or ideology, but worked to help the poor and alleviate their suffering.

The Prime Minister remarked that when a single meeting can melt someone's heart or change the direction of their life, it reflects the greatness of that individual. He noted that even in the present programme, there are many individuals whose lives have been deeply transformed by Baba's message.

Expressing satisfaction that, inspired by Shri Sathya Sai Baba, the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and its affiliated organisations are advancing service in an organised, institutional, and long-term manner, which today stands before people as a practical model.

He commended the remarkable work being done in areas such as water, housing, healthcare, nutrition, disaster support, and clean energy. He also made special mention of several service initiatives: the Trust laid over 3,000 kilometres of pipeline to address the severe drinking water crisis in Rayalaseema; built 1,000 houses for flood-affected families in Odisha; and runs hospitals where poor families are astonished to find there is no billing counter.

The Prime Minister further shared that today, over 20,000 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts have been opened in the names of daughters, ensuring their education and a secure future.

Pointing out that ten years ago, the Government of India launched the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana with a focus on girls' education and their bright future, PM Modi highlighted that this is one of the few schemes in the country that offers the highest interest rate of 8.2 per cent to daughters. (ANI)

