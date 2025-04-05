New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Students Federation of India on Saturday accused the Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) administration of being biased against its three members, who had participated in a protest against a bullying incident on the campus.

The administration had suspended 11 students, including those accused of bullying, in the episode. The suspension of most accused students has since been revoked, but the three SFI students who participated in the protest are still barred from attending classes, the federation alleged.

There was no immediate response from the AUD administration.

Students Federation of India (SFI) Delhi said that Nadia, Anan Bijo and Harsh Choudhary -- the students from the Karampura campus -- were suspended for two semesters after they demanded action in connection with a suicide attempt by a fellow student, who was allegedly harassed by his classmates.

"The curbing of student voices in the AUD is not an isolated incident. From HCU to TISS, from JNU to AUD, we are witnessing a wider crackdown on student activism," said SFI Delhi president Sooraj Elamon.

"This is part of a broader political agenda to suppress dissent, critical thinking and student democracy on campuses," he added.

SFI AUD secretary Shefali Kataria said all efforts to engage with the administration has failed, adding the organisation would intensify its protests.

The students also alleged that the university had erected barricades, deployed heavy security and banned protests in the administrative areas, infringing upon their right to free assembly and expression.

The faculty members, who showed solidarity, were reportedly issued show cause notices.

"I haven't been allowed to enter my campus, attend classes or sit for exams. It is disgraceful that those who raised their voices against bullying are being punished more harshly than the bullies themselves," said Nadia, a first-year MA Development Studies student.

Anan Bijo, a first-year MA Public Policy and Governance student from Kerala, said, "I never imagined that I would be the one facing the harshest consequences. My parents are deeply worried. I just want to go back to class."

Harsh Choudhary, a third-year BA Sustainable Urbanism student, said that his graduation could be delayed by two years due to suspension.

"Is it a crime to speak out against bullying?" he asked.

The suspensions came a day after the SFI won a majority in the AUD Student Council elections.

Shubhojeet Dey, a councillor from the PhD Development Studies programme, alleged "this is a clear backlash against student activism".

"The proctor has suspended over a dozen students in a single week. This is gross abuse of authority," he said.

A student told PTI that the suspension of seven of the eight non-SFI students had been revoked, while that of the three activists remained in place due to allegations that they revealed the victim's identity.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) has also criticized the university's handling of the incident, calling the process "reckless" and lacking transparency.

