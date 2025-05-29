New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) led a protest rally in Delhi's Vijay Nagar area on Thursday, condemning what it described as a "mob attack led by fanatics" on a shop allegedly selling cow meat.

The demonstration was organised in solidarity with the targeted individual and to demand accountability for the violence.

According to the SFI, a man was assaulted late on Wednesday by a mob that accused him of selling cow meat at his grocery shop.

"This brutal attack on north-eastern communities is unacceptable. Vijaynagar will not tolerate any threat to communal harmony," the SFI-Delhi said in a statement.

The protest began in the locality and moved toward the site of the assault, where student activists gathered with placards and slogans. The rally aimed to assert a strong stance against what the SFI called a "rising trend of communal vigilantism."

Speaking at the rally, SFI activist Sohan Yadav said, "We will continue our struggle until safety for the north-eastern communities is ensured and will agitate to ensure an FIR is registered."

The incident that triggered the protest involved a 44-year-old man, Chaman Kumar, who was allegedly beaten after a 15-year-old boy claimed he had bought meat from the shop and suspected it to be cow meat.

Police confirmed that meat samples have been sent for forensic testing, and Kumar is undergoing medical examination.

However, student groups argue that the violence occurred even before any official confirmation or legal process, calling it a case of "mob justice."

"We call upon the student community to extend solidarity and reclaim our campuses from forces of unmitigated violence," the SFI stated.

The SFI has demanded swift legal action against those involved in the assault and urged the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of vulnerable communities on and around university campuses.

