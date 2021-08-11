Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 11 (ANI): Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday announces an award of Rs 1 crore to the Indian men's hockey team that won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The felicitation ceremony was organized by SGPC at the Harmandir Sahib where SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur felicitated members of the Indian men's hockey team.While speaking to ANI, Jagir Kaur said, "We pray to Guru Sahib that India should get a gold medal in hockey in 2024 Olympics".

Also Read | GSLV-F10 Launch: Filling of propellant completed, Says ISRO.

"I send my warm regards to the coach and family of all the players. This is the outcome of their hard work and cooperation. This is a sense of pride for the entire nation," she added.

Indian men hockey team along with Gurjit Kaur, a women hockey player returned home to arousing welcome and celebrations at Amritsar airport.

Also Read | Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing over His Height.

The state has been abuzz with excitement ever since they received a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team, which ended a 41-year medal drought by clinching a bronze medal in Tokyo, rose to 3rd in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Rankings, behind Belgium and Australia, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)