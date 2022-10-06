Amritsar, Oct 6 (PTI) A delegation of the SGPC, which went to Pakistan to discuss preparations for an event to mark the first centenary of 'Saka' (massacre) Sri Panja Sahib, on Thursday visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

The delegation members also visited the venue for 'gurbani kirtan samagam' to be held at the Hasan Abdal Railway Station, where the 'Saka' of Panja Sahib took place in October 1922.

Along with the main congregation at Gurdwara Panja Sahib on October 30, there is also a plan to hold a one-hour 'kirtan darbar' at the railway station of Hasan Abdal, to pay tributes to the martyrs, said a statement issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) here.

The SGPC delegation included general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli, former senior vice-president Bhai Rajinder Singh Mehta along with other officials and it interacted with the local organisers about the arrangements for the congregation.

In 1922, several Sikhs had blocked the railway track at Hasan Abdal Railway Station in order to stop a train carrying Sikh prisoners as they wanted to serve them food.

As the train was not supposed to stop at the station, some from the crowd sat on the tracks. The train came to a screeching halt but not before hitting 11 people. Two of them succumbed to injuries later. PTI JMS CHS VSD

