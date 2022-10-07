Amritsar, Oct 7 (PTI) The SGPC on Friday took out marches to intensify its protest against the recognition of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014.

The Supreme Court had last month upheld the constitutional validity of the 2014 law enacted by the Haryana government to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Announces Investments Worth Rs 65,000 Crore in Rajasthan.

The three marches started from Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo and Gurdwara Manji Sahib in Ambala and concluded at the Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat, in Amritsar on Friday evening, said a statement issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Upon reaching the Akal Takht, an 'ardas' (prayer) was offered for the "rising spirit" of the SGPC and success of the struggle, it added.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Practicing Witchcraft Sacrifices 7-Year-Old Son in Banka; Arrested.

Hundreds of vehicles, including cars and buses, carrying Sikhs supporting the SGPC took part in the marches.

From Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, the protest march was led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, while the one which started from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib was led by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The march from Haryana's Ambala was led by SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh Virk.

In Amritsar, Dhami said there is a huge protest in the Sikh community against “anti-Sikh” forces attempting to weaken the SGPC, which was seen during the marches.

"These protest marches from different places became bigger and received a warm welcome in each constituency... in future, this agitation will be intensified so that the 'panthic' voice can reach the governments," said Dhami.

Badal said the SGPC is the Sikh organisation established before the Independence of the country and it laid the foundation of the struggle for the country's freedom.

Badal alleged that the central government as well as political parties, including the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were "targeting" the SGPC by becoming a party to the validation of the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Act.

He said the Sikh community by "coming out in thousands" during the protest marches had proved that they would not allow this “conspiracy to succeed at any cost.”

The SAD president also asked the central government and other parties not to disturb the state and its people who had not only done their utmost to protect the borders of the country but also contributed the most to the nation's food basket.

He also made it clear that the SAD was committed to the principles of the 'Guru Sahiban' who had stood for 'sarbat da bhala'.

“The SAD is committed to take everyone along in this fight for secure the rights of the SGPC and stop direct interference in the religious affairs of the Sikh community. We are committed to peace and communal harmony,” said Badal. PTI JMS CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)