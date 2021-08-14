Amritsar, Aug 14 (PTI) The SGPC on Saturday urged the Centre to ensure the safety of Sikhs living in war-torn Afghanistan and make unconditional arrangements for those Sikhs willing to return to India.

The apex gurdwara body also said that the settlement of such Sikhs returning to the country will be arranged by it.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

She urged the Centre to take immediate steps for the security and safety of the Sikhs living in Afghanistan and to make suitable arrangements for those wishing to come to India.

Kaur said a large number of Sikhs are living in Afghanistan. “But unfortunately, today only about 20 families are living there,” she said.

She said it is even more unfortunate that the few remaining families are living in the shadow of insecurity.

