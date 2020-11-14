New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday celebrated Diwali by lighting an earthen lamp in the honour of jawans stationed at the border areas.

He also expressed his gratitude to the kins of the soldiers, saying that country will forever be indebted to their sacrifice.

"On the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali, lit earthen lamp in the honour of our brave jawans deployed at the borders to guard our nation. I also express gratitude to kins of our soldiers, nation will forever be indebted to your sacrifice,' Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had urged the countrymen to light a diya for the soldiers guarding the nation. (ANI)

