New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and said he made a significant contribution to his party and public life.

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

"The news about the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is very sad. Ahmed Patel made a significant contribution to the Congress party and public life. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May god bless the departed soul," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

