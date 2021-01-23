New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Saturday and said the youngsters of the country were united under his charismatic leadership, which gave new strength to India's freedom struggle.

"The courage and valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave new strength to the Indian freedom struggle. He organised the youngsters of the country with his charismatic leadership under adverse circumstances. On the 125th birth anniversary of such a great hero of the freedom movement, I pay my heartfelt tributes," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The government has decided to observe January 23 as "Parakram Diwas" to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bose.

