New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) has been appointed to represent Delhi police in Shahbad dairy murder case.

This matter is related to the alleged murder of a sixteen years old by multiple stabbing and bludgeoning her face with a stone slab on May 28, 2023.

It has been listed for hearing arguments on charges against the accused, Sahil.

Rohini Court's Fast Track Special Judge (Protection of Child Against Sexual Offences Act), Richa Gusain Solanki, listed the matter for hearing on arguments on the charge on August 10.

Delhi police informed the court that Atul Srivastava has been appointed as the SPP to represent the police.

An officer present in the court said that some formalities are to be fulfilled and it will take some time. Thereafter, the court adjourned the matter till the next date.

On July 1, the Court took Cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Sahil for allegedly murdering a minor girl by stabbing her many times and bludgeoning her face with a stone slab on May 28, 2023, in the Shahbad Dairy area.

This incident occurred in the public's presence and was captured on a CCTV camera.

Delhi police filed a charge sheet on June 27.

The court had appointed an amicus curiae to represent the accused before the court.

Delhi police have filed a charge sheet against Sahil under section 302 (Murder), 354A ( Using criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 509 ( punishment for insulting a woman by word, gesture or act) IPC, Section 25 and 27 Arms Act and section 12 of POCSO. Section 3 (2)(V) of SC/ST has also been invoked.

Delhi police filed a 640 pages charge sheet containing scientific evidence such as CCTV footage, voice sample, and biological evidence. The charge sheet also includes the FSL Report.

According to police, the accused, Sahil, was identified through CCTV footage as the residence of Barwala and was arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr, UP. And presently he is in judicial custody. (ANI)

