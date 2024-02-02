New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Amid the chilling winter, shallow fog enveloped the national capital on Friday, affecting visibility in several areas and causing disruptions to flights and train services.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog shrouded isolated areas of Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

At 11:30 pm on Thursday, the visibility was recorded at 500 metres in Delhi's Safdarjung and East-Uttar Pradesh, while it came down to 50 metres in several areas of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

"Visibility recorded (at 2330 hours IST of today) (

