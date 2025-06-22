Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): In a blend of tribute and awareness, an international professional boxing championship was held at the historic Ridge in Shimla on Saturday in memory of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The tournament, held under the "Nasha Chhodo, Khel Khelo (Say No to Drugs Embrace Sports)" campaign, was jointly organised by the Himachal Pradesh Professional Boxing Association and the Virbhadra Singh Foundation.

The event, now in its second consecutive year, is scheduled annually ahead of Virbhadra Singh's birth anniversary on June 23, celebrating his legacy while drawing attention to the growing drug menace in the hill state.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who inaugurated the championship, said the name Virbhadra Singh itself carries a legacy of success and inspiration.

"Virbhadra Singh's name is enough to ensure the success of any event held in his memory. His life, vision, and dedication are a source of inspiration for every citizen of Himachal Pradesh. He was not just a visionary leader, but a towering personality committed to the state's holistic development," the Governor said.

Shukla called upon youth to embrace sports to defeat drugs and promote a healthy lifestyle, and said, "Youth should make sports an integral part of their lives. It not only strengthens the body but also empowers the mind. Only a healthy youth can build a strong nation. When young people engage in sports, they stay away from drugs and channel their energy positively."

"Sports is an effective medium to steer youth away from evils like drug addiction. An active and disciplined lifestyle keeps them physically and mentally strong. Sports will play a crucial role in making Himachal a drug-free state," Shukla said.

Speaking to the media, Governor Shukla emphasised that there is a need to intensify the fight against drugs.

"Any government must intensify the fight against drugs. Just like the central government constantly works to promote India's success in the Olympics, the state governments too must play an active role in promoting sports be it professional or amateur," he added.

"The people of Himachal must decide whether our state remains a 'Dev Bhoomi' (land of gods) or becomes a land of drugs. It is our collective duty to save Himachal from this menace," he said.

Earlier, the Governor also watched a live boxing bout between Indian and Russian boxers.

The event witnessed participation from boxers across India, Russia, and Uzbekistan, drawing spectators and sports enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Russian boxer Igor Tikhonov, speaking to ANI, said, "This is an unusual experience for us. We've travelled over 6,000 to 7,000 kilometres to be here, and I'm excited. Professional boxing is still growing in India, but such events will surely boost its popularity. I'm expecting a challenging fight tonight, and I'm happy to be here," he said.

"This is our second consecutive year here. Our team includes three boxers this time. Last year, one of our boxers won the title and another came second. We are ready for the challenge again. Such events are good for our team, and I believe sports can play a big role in fighting drugs," he said.

"Drugs harm health and weaken the body. Participating in professional sports helps take a stand against drug addiction. Professional boxing in India is improving steadily," he added.

Meenakshi Dholta, an Indian boxer making her international debut, expressed her excitement and purpose behind the sport and said, "I'm thrilled to participate in my first professional boxing event. I'm up against a Russian boxer; it's a top-tier fight. We need more such opportunities because amateur boxing gives us limited exposure. I thank the organisers for this initiative in memory of former CM Virbhadra Singh."

"Sports is the only medium that keeps both the body and mind healthy. Drugs destroy the body. If you embrace sports, you'll stay healthy and successful," she said.

Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, an Olympian and professional boxer from India, stressed the need for promoting professional boxing.

"Amateur boxing is currently better in India, but professional boxing has huge potential. If promoted, it will increase our medal tally in the Olympics. Professional boxing draws interest from youth and produces high-quality athletes," said Chaudhary.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister in the Himachal Pradesh Government and Chairman of the Virbhadra Singh Foundation, underlined the importance of continuing his father's legacy.

"It's important to carry forward Virbhadra Singh's legacy his contributions in development, employment, and youth empowerment. Today's youth must be united against drug abuse, and professional sports is the way forward," he said.

Adding further, he said, "I will make efforts to expand the presence of professional sports in Himachal. We must introduce more such events and provide platforms for youth to shine."

The event was also attended by Justice Trilok Chauhan, the newly appointed Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court; Justice Ajay Mohan Goel of the Himachal Pradesh High Court; MLAs Nand Lal and Harish Janartha; Shimla Mayor Surendra Chauhan; Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena; Governor's Secretary Chandra Prakash Verma; Boxing Association Secretary Yadupati Thakur; and several other dignitaries.

Mohinder Stan, President of the Himachal Pradesh Professional Boxing Association, welcomed the Governor and thanked all participating countries and delegates.

The tournament, held in the lap of the Himalayas, was not just a sporting spectacle but a clarion call to celebrate leadership, fight drug addiction, and inspire a generation through sports. (ANI)

