Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) Nagpur Police booked a local Shiv Sena functionary for allegedly molesting, cheating, and threatening a woman hotelier at gunpoint, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mangesh Kashikar, is the Sampark Pramukh of Shiv Sena.

Officials of Bajaj Nagar police station said the woman had invested Rs 1.5 crore for renovating a hotel which Kashikar falsely claimed to be his own.

The complainant stated that the Sena leader harassed her, demanded sexual favours, and forcibly took over the hotel. When she protested, he threatened her with a pistol.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Police are searching for Kashikar, who has gone into hiding.

