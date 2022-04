Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): A day after Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Gharad was allegedly attacked by unidentified miscreants in Warud city of Amravati, Maharashtra Police on Sunday informed that it has registered a case against three persons in the matter.

As of now, the police have arrested one accused in the matter and the remaining two are absconding.

Speaking to ANI today, the Additional Superintendent of the Police of Amravati (Rural), Shashikant Satav, confirmed the news and said, "The Police has registered a case against three people on this incident. One of the accused has been arrested and the other two accused are absconding."

"Prima facie, it appears that the incident happened due to a property dispute," he said.

On Saturday, Yogesh Gharad was attacked at the Multai Chowk area of Warud city on Saturday. The assailants arrived on a bike and allegedly fired shots at the leader, the police added.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

