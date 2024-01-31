Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): The MLA of Maharashtra's Khanapur Assembly Constituency, Anil Babar, passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Sangli district.

The Shiv Sena MLA from the Shinde faction had not been feeling well for the last few days.

The Maharashtra cabinet meeting for today has been cancelled due to the sudden demise of Anil Babar.

As per the reports, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be leaving for Sangli in some time to meet the bereaved family.

CM Shinde, taking to his official account on X, paid a moving tribute to the deceased Shiv Sena leader.

"Khanapur Assembly Constituency MLA Anil Babar has sadly passed away. With his demise, we have truly lost a very effective public representative running the social work arm of Shiv Sena. Instructions have also been given to the administration to perform the last rites of Anil Babar in a state ceremony. His work for the Shiv Sena in his Khanapur constituency is unforgettable. Whether it was trying to provide shelter to the homeless or organizing blood donation camps, working to implement the Krishna Valley Water and Tent Scheme, or spreading education to the grassroots level through educational institutions, Anil Babar served as an exemplary public representative," Shinde posted on X.

"Anil Babar always fought for the farmers' problems in the Khanapur-Atpadi area. He worked tirelessly to solve the problems of farmers in this area. We have lost a senior Shiv Sena representative, my close colleague and mentor, in his demise. May God bless his soul and give strength to the members of Babar's family to recover from this suffering. A heartfelt tribute," the post further stated.

Anil Babar, who had a long association with Shiv Sena, chose to go with the Shinde faction upon the split in the party. (ANI)

