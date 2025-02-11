New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Ganpat Mhaske has demanded stricter laws for programmes on social media and OTT platforms in the wake of uproar over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks.

Mhaske, who raised the issue in Lok Sabha, emphasised the need of strict implementation of existing guidelines and also taking more framing more to curb obscenity and inflammatory content.

Mhaske later said while social media influencers have the freedom to express themselves, they must respect India's culture, history, traditions, and way of life.

He cautioned that if they cross the line, they will face public backlash.

YouTuber Allahabadia made offensive remarks during a recent episode of 'India's Got Latent'.

The episode, featuring Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and Ashish Chanchlani, among others was taken down from YouTube following a barrage of criticism.

On Monday, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina (host of the show), and the organisers of 'India's Got Latent'.

Following the uproar, Allahbadia issued a public apology. In a video shared on his X account, he acknowledged that his comments were inappropriate and insensitive.

He admitted that the remark was not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. Allahbadia also said that comedy was not his forte, expressing regret over his lapse in judgment.

"My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said.

He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future.

"Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Allahbadia requested that the producers of 'India's Got Latent' remove the "insensitive sections" from the episode in which his comments were made.

"I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he said. (ANI)

