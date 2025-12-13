Latur, December 13: Former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Shivraj Patil's last rites were performed with state honours in Latur on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other leaders as they paid their last respects.

Patil breathed his last at his Latur hometown residence 'Devghar' after battling illness for the past few days. He is remembered through his family, including his son, Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law, Archana, and two granddaughters. Patil has served under various Prime Ministers, beginning in 1980, when he was appointed Minister of State for Defence in the Indira Gandhi-led cabinet. ‘Dignified Leader Has Left Us’: Leaders Express Deep Grief Over Passing of Former Union Home Minister and Veteran Congress Leader Shivraj Patil.

During his tenure as Lok Sabha Speaker, he also looked to push for initiatives which ensure information dissemination to MPs through computerisation. He is also known to have taken responsibility for security lapses which led to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He gave his resignation on November 30, 2008, following heavy criticism. Shivraj Patil Dies: Congress Leader and Former Union Home Minister Passes Away at 90 at His Residence in Maharashtra’s Latur.

Between 2010 and 2015, Patil served as the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, further extending his contribution to public administration. A towering figure in politics, Shivraj Patil was born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur village in Maharashtra's Latur district. Several key responsibilities in Parliament have marked his political career, including the Union government and state legislatures.

