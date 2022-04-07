Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that efforts will have to be made with the cooperation of citizens to make Bhopal a leader in the field of cleanliness.

"All necessary efforts will be made for the overall development of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Nagar (Kolar Road). Many facilities have been developed in this area, but all steps will be taken to expand other necessary facilities in this area," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Film Tourism Promotion Policy 2022.

He also said that continuous efforts will have to be made to make Bhopal a metro city, hi-tech city, clean city and industrial city.

"Bhopal's pride day will be celebrated on June 1. On this day in 1949, the princely state of Bhopal was merged with the Indian Union, so this day cannot be forgotten," Chouhan said.

Also Read | QS World University Rankings 2022: IIT-Delhi’s Electrical Engineering Programme Ranked 56th Globally.

Chouhan further informed that many people had sacrificed their lives by joining the merger movement in Raisen and Sehore districts.

"Boras Ghat situated on the banks of Narmada in the Raisen district was also the martyrdom site of the merger movement. With the remembrance of the martyrs, the glory day of Bhopal will be celebrated with great pomp," he added.

His remarks came after performing Bhoomi-Poojan for Gobar-Dhan Plant along with the inauguration of the newly constructed bridge at Dr Shyamprasad Mukherjee Nagar yesterday.

Chief Minister Chouhan also inaugurated six sewage treatment plants in Amrit Mission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)